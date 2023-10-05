KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Health Ministry is planning on tabling a revised version of the anti-smoking Bill will be tabled for its second reading in Parliament on October 10, Tuesday next week.

Its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the Control of Smoking Product for Public Health Bill 2023 or D.R. 25/2023 was approved by the Cabinet in their meeting yesterday.

“This second reading is the result of the continued commitment of the health ministry and the Madani government to ensure the health of Malaysians and to protect them from the dangers of smoking products,” she said.

This Bill was presented for its first reading on June 12 earlier this year and was referred to the special parliamentary select committee for health. The committee did further research to strengthen the discussion and support of bipartisan parties.

She said that the select committee has held a series of meetings and engagement sessions with all stakeholders and made several recommendations that were accepted by the ministry.

“Therefore, the Health Ministry would like to call on all levels of society including members of Parliament, individuals, parents, teachers and community figures together to play a role and support the Bill,” she said.

The generational end game (GEG) tobacco and vape control bill would increase fines for suppliers, lower fines for buyers or consumers in the GEG group, and include a two-year “educational enforcement” on the GEG first after the Act comes into effect.

The first version of the Bill proposed a maximum RM500 fine or community service for anyone born in 2007 caught smoking or vaping, using, or purchasing tobacco or vape products, and a revised Bill is expected to lower the fine.

Parliament did not debate or pass the Bill at the second reading in June since the Bill was immediately referred to the Health PSSC after the first reading when it was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.