KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to cheating a man of RM2.45 million in a non-existent cryptocurrency investment last year.

Johnathan Wong Futt Po, 39, was charged with cheating Adrian Sim Kwang Kai to make investments in Ris Firearm Sdn Bhd and Colindale International (MM2H) Sdn Bhd, thus prompting Sim to make a payment amounting to RM2.45 million which was put into a crypto wallet account belonging to the accused.

The offence was allegedly committed at Menara Prestige, Jalan Pinang here between May 23 and August 3, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali allowed Wong bail of RM100,000 with one surety and fixed November 7 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akmalzatul Mohd Nawi prosecuted, while lawyer Devanandan S. Subramaniam represented the accused. ― Bernama