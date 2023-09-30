KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 30 — Pasar Payang, which is being redeveloped in a project worth RM69.3 million, is expected to be fully operational this November.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasarullah Mohd Nasir said final works were underway before the complex was handed over to the state government.

He said the project, fully funded by the Federal Government, was expected to provide comfort to both traders and visitors, further boosting Terengganu’s tourism sector.

“I have observed the work being carried out here (Payang Market) and there are only a few issues like defects that need to be resolved before it is handed over to the state government.

“With the funds put in by the government for this project, we hope the complex can be fully utilised and continues to be the state’s tourism icon,” he said after a working visit to Pasar Payang today.

Also present were Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) deputy secretary-general (planning and sustainable environment) Datuk Saidatu Akhma Hassan and Kuala Terengganu Mayor Rosli Latif.

Akmal Nasrullah said that the newly built Pasar Payang complex would house a total of 414 traders who were temporarily relocated to the Pasar Payang 2 building, with the latter to be used for different purposes later.

Earlier, Akmal Nasrullah also visited several other federal government projects including the MyKiosk Building Workshop in Kampung Padang Paloh here, as well as reviewing the progress of the drainage system project near the Customs personnel housing area to SK Seri Budiman here.

He said based on his visit, the MyKiosk stalls equipped with a solar system would be ready and handed over to traders this year as well.

During the visit, he also announced an additional allocation of RM500,000 for the implementation of 10 road upgrading and maintenance projects around Kuala Terengganu.

According to Akmal Nasrullah, the Federal Government has to date, approved RM28.2 million in allocations for local authorities throughout Terengganu for public infrastructure repairs, drainage, reservoirs, MyKiosk, and slope works.

“The government has never discriminated between any state when it comes to allocations. In fact, when it comes to needs such as drainage, from the visit, even though there were no plans prior to this, KPKT has added RM680,000 in allocations for this year,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said the government was also ready to channel appropriate assistance from time to time for projects that were implemented well and according to plan. — Bernama