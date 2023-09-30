ALOR SETAR, Sept 30 — The flood situation in Kedah is improving with only three relief centres, housing 437 evacuees from 147 families, still operating as of 8pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force disaster management secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said this is compared to the 1,383 victims from 420 families in 12 centres recorded at 8 am.

“The three relief centres still operating in Kota Setar are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Aman which houses a total of 277 victims from 95 families, SK Seri Gunung (103 people from 33 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah (57 victims from 19 families).

“A total of nine centres, one in Kubang Pasu, two in Kota Setar, two in Pokok Sena and four in Baling were closed this afternoon,” he said in a statement here tonight. — Bernama