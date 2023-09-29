KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — After 35 years of service in the police force, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) Director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim retired today.

The “beating the retreat” ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here was also attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Born on May 5, 1964, the native of Kuantan, Pahang began his career in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on February 28, 1988 after undergoing basic training at Pulapol.

He has two sons and a daughter from his marriage with Datin Seri Hayati Dali.

Throughout his career, Mat Kassim has held various positions, including as Commandant of the Bakri PDRM Technical College, Johor in 2016 and Deputy Technical Operations Director of the Logistics and Technology Department in 2017.

He was also appointed Kedah Deputy Police Chief (2018), Melaka Police Chief (2019), Deputy Director of Bukit Aman’s Management Department (2020) before being appointed to his last position as Director of JSPT in September 2021.

In appreciation of his services over the years, Mat Kassim, a computer science graduate from Universiti Teknologi Mara, was also awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Peringkat Pertama Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang, Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Pertama Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis and Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis honorific titles. — Bernama