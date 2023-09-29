PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The number of dengue fever cases dropped by 2.9 per cent to 2,310 cases in the 38th Epidemiological Week (ME38) for September 17 to 23, compared with 2,380 cases reported in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said three deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported in ME38.

He said the cumulative dengue fever cases reported in ME38 rose by 107.1 per cent to 87,175 compared with 42,084 recorded in the same period last year.

“A total of 62 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared with 24 deaths recorded for the same period in 2022,” he said in a statement on the fever situation in Malaysia today.

On dengue hotspot localities, Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number dropped to 61 compared with 72 reported in the previous week.

The hotspots in ME38 are 44 localities in Selangor, followed by Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (11); Kelantan (three); and one each in Penang, Perak and Sabah.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also advised those who display symptoms of dengue fever to seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility to prevent them from experiencing complications of organ failure, internal bleeding, shock and death.

Meanwhile, there were no cases of chikungunya recorded in ME38 and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 169.

“As for zika surveillance, a total of 2,457 blood samples and 226 urine samples were screened for the disease but all results were negative,” he added. — Bernama