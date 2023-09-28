KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — This year’s Maulidur Rasul, in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated nationwide in a lively atmosphere, with programmes including parades and “selawat” (praises to Prophet Muhammad), to exult love for the prophet.

The national-level gathering was held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya, which commenced with a parade involving 131 contingents, as early as 7.30am.

The gathering, themed “Perpaduan Teras Malaysia Madani” (Unity Pillar of Malaysia Madani), was graced by the presence of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah.

A total of 3,700 participants, from 131 contingents, representing ministries, statutory bodies and private companies, were involved in a 1.1 kilometres (km) procession from the Seri Gemilang Bridge to the PICC, led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mohktar.

Each ministry wore matching Baju Melayu, and carried a placard featuring this year’s theme, as well as reciting “selawat”, accompanied by the beating of the kompang.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) director-general, Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff, said that this year’s theme is significant for Muslims and non-Muslims in this country, since unity is the backbone of a civilised society, not only materially but also intellectually and spiritually.

The national-level Maulidur Rasul procession was last held in 2019, at Arena Axiata in Bukit Jalil, here.

Meanwhile, the celebration at the state level was also lively, with thousands participating in the procession since early morning, comprising all walks of life.

In Johor, Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, led the state-level procession in Muar, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

Almost 10,000 Muslims, including 60 contingents from government departments and agencies, private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as the local community, joined the procession, which started at about 8am from the Muar District Office and ended at the Sultan Ibrahim Mosque.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 Muslims in Melaka, as well as 10 rickshaws, which have become the tourism icons of the state, participated in the 4km procession from Tun Fatimah Stadium, Bukit Serindit to Dataran Pusat Islam Melaka, Bukit Palah.

As early as 7am, various walks of life, including children and seniors from state and federal government agencies and NGOs, marched in several contingents while reciting the “selawat”.

In Negeri Sembilan, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and their son, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, joined the procession at the Seremban City Council square.

The state government leadership, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and 76 contingents, involving approximately 4,500 participants from government and private agencies, institutions of higher learning, schools and people with disabilities, also participated in the parade.

Aminuddin, in his speech, said that, in line with this year’s theme, all parties need to emulate the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad in developing Madinah, uniting people of various races and religions through the Madinah Charter.

In Terengganu, the celebration started with a 3.4km Malidur Rasul procession, from the Tok Jiring Synthetic Turf to the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium, Kuala Nerus, led by Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, and 2,208 participants from 69 contingents.

The gathering was officiated by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, who was accompanied by Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Yang di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Mizan Zainal Abidin.

In Perak, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim attended the state-level celebration at 10am. The royal couple’s arrival was greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, the state government’s exco line-up and dignitaries.

The gathering, which was attended by about 2,000 people at the Casuarina Meru Convention Centre, Ipoh, started with the rendition of Perak state anthem, followed by Asma’ Al-Husna and the Quran recitation.

Sultan Nazrin then presented several awards, including the Ammar Yasir Family Award, the Ibnu Abbas Award and the Zaid Thabit Award.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the celebration started with the arrival of the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, at 10.30am.

The gathering, also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and more than 300 attendees, began with the singing of the state anthem, followed by the Quran verses recitation, before the royal address by the Sultan of Kedah.

In Pahang, Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Shah attended the state-level gathering, at Pahang Sports Complex Stadium in Kuantan.

Among the programmes lined up was the procession, which commenced as early as 7.45am, and saw the participation of 25 contingents, including government agencies, uniformed bodies, private sector, maahad tahfiz and school students, in addition to religious talks and nasyid performances.

In Selangor, Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, attended the state-level gathering at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Shah Alam.

He was accompanied by state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim, and state Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Fahmi Ngah.

Tengku Amir Shah also launched the Myradha’ah system, which is online registration for children and “ibu susuan” (milk kinship or relative), aimed at safeguarding nasab (direct family lineage).

In Penang, Iltizam Pintar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Muhammad Fauzy Muhammad Hyffny, 63, who has extensive experience in establishing a halal gelatin distribution network in Malaysia and abroad, was named as the state-level Tokoh Maulidur Rasul 1445/2023.

Earlier, more than 50 contingents of state and federal government agencies, uniformed bodies, private sector and school students joined the 1 km procession from Sekolah Kebangsaan Mutiara Perdana to Dewan Mutiara at Hotel Raia, Bayan Lepas. — Bernama