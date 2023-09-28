PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today reminded Muslims to always speak the truth and avoid spreading lies.

He said the culture of slander had led to the collapse of civilisations and the fall of great powers, as well as tragic events throughout Islamic history, such as the assassination of the third caliph, Saidina Uthman Affan.

“Those are the ramifications of fitnah (slander) and cheating. They not only led to the death of a great leader of Islam, but also destroy the harmony and stability of a country.

“Therefore, in conjunction with national-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations this year, I call on my people to follow the example of Rasulullah’s morals, which are noble and virtuous,” he said in his speech at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, as well as Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Agong also said he was optimistic Malaysia will reach the pinnacle of success when Islamic law and the Prophet’s noble character serve as the basis of the country’s governance.

“With this, we will build a country that is civilised and successful, harmonious and properous, where its people embody the characteristics of ‘Karamatul Insan’,” he said.