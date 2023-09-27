JOHOR BARU, Sept 27 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar officiated the inauguration and naming ceremony of the Johor Baru Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base, here, today.

His children Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim were also in attendance.

According to a post on his official Facebook, the naval base spanning 19.02 hectares in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya is home to RMN Reserve Force and KD Sri Medini.

The base provides a training centre with the latest military needs and infrastructure as well as housing for RMN personnel and trainees.

Sultan Ibrahim also witnessed the opening gimmick conducted by RMN special forces unit, KD Panglima Hitam before signing the inauguration and naming plaque of the base.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Army Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi. — Bernama