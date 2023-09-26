PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — A total of 34,216 occupational injury cases were recorded in Malaysia in 2022, with 312 fatal cases, according to the National Occupational Accident and Disease Statistics 2022.

The statistics released by the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) in a statement also showed that the occupational injury rate in Malaysia in 2022 is 2.22 per 1,000 workers compared to the target of not exceeding 2.42.

“The rate of work-related deaths is 2.06 per 100,000 in 2022 compared to the target of not exceeding 3.38 set in the National Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 (OSHMP25),” said MOHR.

Compared to the previous decade, occupational injury rate in 2022 dropped 33 per cent compared to 3.31 per 1,000 workers in 2012, whereas the rate of fatalities due to work-related injuries in 2022 dropped as much as 56 per cent compared to 4.64 per 100,000 workers in 2012.

From the aspect of occupational health, MOHR said the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSM) received 10,707 reports of occupational diseases and poisoning cases in 2022, which is an increase of 18 per cent compared to 2020.

“Based on investigations carried out, a total of 7,143 cases have been confirmed as occupational diseases,” it said.

MOHR said the rise in awareness connected to occupational diseases reporting was contributed by, among other things, the increase in the number of active occupational health doctors (OHD) in Malaysia, from 656 in 2012 to 1,112 in 2022.

The rate of occupational injuries, fatal injuries, and reports of occupational diseases are the three main indicators that show the level of occupational safety and health practitioners (OKH) in Malaysia as stated under OSHMP25.

The statistics are generated based on comprehensive analysis of the occupational accident data in the public and private sectors obtained from four relevant source agencies, namely DOSM, the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), Work Disaster Ex-Gratia Scheme data from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Ministry of Finance. — Bernama