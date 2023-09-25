GUA MUSANG, Sept 25 — The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) has so far recorded 215 malaria cases this year, an increase of 84 per cent or 98 cases compared to the same period last year, said its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said of the total, 53 cases or 24.7 per cent were human malaria infections, while 162 cases (75.3 per cent) were zoonotic malaria.

“However, no malaria-related deaths have been reported in Kelantan so far,” he told reporters after the state-level World Malaria Day celebration at Ladang Rancangan Pemulihan Tanah (RPT) Kesedar Sungai Terah here today.

Dr Zaini said that frequent exposure to forest and plantation settings was one of the factors leading to malaria infection in Kelantan.

“However, there are few malaria cases in the Orang Asli settlements because we have conducted prevention and detection activities in those areas.

“Preventive measures must be implemented by the community to curb the spread of the disease and ensure that those infected receive immediate treatment to avoid severe complications,” he said.

Dr Zaini said the existing human malaria prevention strategy must continue to be implemented and expanded upon in terms of financing and innovation to deal with the high prevalence of zoonotic malaria. — Bernama