KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The police have recorded statements from 11 individuals to facilitate investigation into a rally which was organised without a permit in the federal capital last Saturday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the individuals’ statements were recorded at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters today.

“All of them are being investigated under Section 9 (5), Section 4 (2) (b), Section 4 (2) (e) (f) of the Peaceful Assembly Act (APA) 2012,” he told Bernama.

It is learned that the 11 individuals are from a list of 25 people who were identified by the police yesterday to assist in the follow-up investigation of the rally which was confirmed to be not in compliance with APA 2012.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police had identified 25 individuals believed to be directly involved in the demonstration and they would be summoned by the police to give their statements.

On Saturday, about 800 people participated in the rally organised by Pemuda Perikatan Nasional and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed that the organisers had failed to comply with the regulations under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama