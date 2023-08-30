KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the August 31 to September 6 period.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, said that based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, RON97 would remain at RM3.37 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

“To protect consumers from the increase of global oil price, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor the global crude oil price trend and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama