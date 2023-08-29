KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — An individual has today come forward to clarify that neither the government nor KFC was involved in the invitation and presence of tahfiz students at the Kepci Music Fest held in conjunction with the golden jubilee of fast food restaurant KFC in Shah Alam on Saturday (August 26).

Andrie Ung Han Xiang, who admitted responsibility in bringing the tahfiz students to the concert, said both parties, namely KFC and the government, were also not given advanced notice of the matter.

“This was fully my initiative, a sincere effort to give the orphans who are less fortunate the opportunity to experience the concert and celebrate together.

“Together with the help and contribution of my friends, I managed to gather 700 orphans from 22 orphanages nationwide,” he said in a statement today.

Ung said the children, seen wearing green robes and white turbans in a post that went viral, were from the Watahfiz al-Quran Rohingya Madrasah in TTDI Jaya. They are Muslim Rohingya refugees and can hardly communicate in Bahasa Melayu.

A video had gone viral on social media depicting the presence of tahfiz students watching the concert. — Bernama