PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The public holidays on August 13 and 14, announced in conjunction with the just recently concluded-state elections are additional public holidays declared under Section 9(1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369), according to the Human Resources Ministry (KSM).

In a statement today, KSM said that the public holidays announced were not a mandatory paid public holiday as stated under Section 60D(1)(b) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265).

“However, employers are encouraged to provide a paid public holiday to the workers involved,” it said.

The states holding state election on August 12, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, have declared August 13 as an occasional holiday while Selangor and Negeri Sembilan observed in on August 14. — Bernama