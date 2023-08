KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today received credentials of 18 foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara here.

The 18 foreign envoys are Jaime Alexis Munoz Sandoval from Chile, Ouk Chandara (Cambodia), Lada Phumas (Thailand), Dinh Ngoc Linh (Vietnam), Abdelhafid Bounour (Algeria), Morecome Mumba (Zambia), Altynbek Zhumaev (Kyrgyzstan), Ailsa Terry (United Kingdom) and Krzysztof Dariusz Dobrowolski (Poland).

Others are Orla Tunney from Ireland, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah (Pakistan), Serob Bejanyan (Armenia), Stella Bezirtzoglou (Greece), Patrick Hemmer (Luxembourg), Darius Gaidys (Lithuania), Erick Rahmat Moertabat (Suriname), Marko Ham (Slovenia) and Charif Maoulana (Comoros).

Also present at the ceremony was Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir. — Bernama