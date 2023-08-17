KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) will reportedly be investigating an alleged leak of documents recommending former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas drop charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

According to a report from The Star, current Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idris Harun Azizan declined to comment on the alleged leak from a prosecutor recommending Thomas drop six of the corruption charges against the pair in 2019.

“We are investigating the leak of the documents,” he was quoted as saying.

When contacted by The Star, Thomas said he could not remember the incident as he did not bring any of his files with him when he resigned from the AG post.

“My resignation in February 2020 was unplanned, and I left without taking a single file.

“Therefore, I cannot remember this at all, as I do not have any access to any of the AGC files now,” he was quoted as saying.

The alleged leaked 12-page internal memo from the AGC was reportedly addressed to Thomas and dated September 10, 2019.

In it, the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) prosecution team reportedly expressed its concerns that a strong prima facie case could not be built for the six charges against Najib and Mohd Irwan made at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on October 25, 2018.

That was when the pair was jointly charged with criminal breach of trust by a public servant or agent, involving some RM6.64 billion related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a maximum of 20 years in jail and whipping as well as a fine upon conviction.

They were jointly accused of committing all the offences at the Finance Ministry Complex, Putrajaya between December 21, 2016, and December 18, 2017.

In December 2018 the case was transferred to the High Court.