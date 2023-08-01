TANAH MERAH, Aug 1 — Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) launched its state election manifesto last night themed ‘Kelantan Maju Rakyat Sejahtera’.

PAS and its coalition partner Bersatu listed 18 plans and programmes in the manifesto aimed at Kelantan voters.

Among the programmes listed are socio-economic, clean water supply, infrastructure, education and skills development.

The launch was officiated by Kelantan PN chairman Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also the caretaker menteri besar, at Dataran Majlis Daerah Tanah Merah here.

Also present were PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also the Deputy Menteri Besar, and Kelantan Bersatu chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor.

In the August 12 state polls, PAS will contest in 39 State Legislative Assembly constituencies while Bersatu will field six candidates. — Bernama