KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Selangor Police said they are investigating Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil after a picture of him allegedly giving a speech at the main prayer hall in Masjid Nurul Yaqin, Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Rawang yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that they have opened an investigation paper on the matter under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Berita Harian reported.

“We have obtained the recording of the speech in the mosque and will examine it for further investigation.

“We will provide feedback and developments regarding the case soon,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) is investigating the matter following complaints from the public.

Fahmi is reportedly investigated under Section 12 of the Shariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995 for allegedly insulting religious authorities.

Earlier, Fahmi said he is ready to fully cooperate with Jais.

Fahmi said he had clarified the matter on Facebook and Twitter, saying that he had been invited by the mosque committee to explain the decision to ban United Kingdom pop-rock bank The 1975 and the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival concert.