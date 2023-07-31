PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The digital economy sector is vital in making the Madani Economy framework a success as it is one of the main pillars of economic growth in the country, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s (KKD) monthly assembly here today, Fahmi said the investment in the country’s digital economy showed growth of almost RM24 billion between January to June this year compared to RM7.5 billion for the same period last year.

“I was made to understand that there will be announcements on more investments soon.

“The digital economy sector will be one of the most important sectors. That’s why the prime minister talks about digitalisation, connectivity, and addressing some fundamental issues for the people,” he said.

Madani Economy, the latest economic framework announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 27, aimed at boosting the Malaysian economy, will have revenue spillover to the people to enable them to enjoy a better quality of life.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the announcement on the Madani Economy: Empowering the People initiative is a comprehensive plan for Malaysia to address various challenges and issues related to its competitiveness and investment attractions, as well as outlining actions to address current issues that affect people’s lives.

Elaborating, Fahmi said that communication infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the digital economy are crucial and need to be enhanced to ensure the success of the digital economy sector.

“Malaysia, as a forward-thinking country, understands that the main pillars of economic growth are the digital economy and renewable energy,” he said, adding that the Madani Economy framework is crucial for bringing about positive changes to the country. — Bernama