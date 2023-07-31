KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The remote-operated bombs found under lawyer Siti Kasim’s were made by a person skilled in explosives, city police chief Datuk Mohd Suhaily Mohd Zain said today.

He also said an examination of the two improvised explosive devices (IED) made using diesel, wires, batteries, cloth and switches showed that they were capable of being detonated.

“We found a manual switch to activate the explosives using a remote control following analysis of the two bottles found under her car.

“The switch was in the ‘deactivated’ mode when we found it. Apart from that there were other things like circuits and wires on the two IEDs as well as firecrackers in the two bottles,” Suhaily was quoted saying in Berita Harian.

“We have taken statements from the victim as well as her friends, mechanics, colleagues and the owner of the workshop including their security guards and anyone else connected to the victim.”

He also said the police are looking at closed-circuit camera footage in the vicinity of the area where they found the IEDs under Siti’s car.

On July 21 this year, in a video streamed live on Siti’s Facebook account from around 1.05pm, she said she had sent her car to a workshop for servicing, only to be informed that there was an object attached under her car.

Siti said the object was obscured from sight as it was behind one of the car’s tyres, describing it as being plastic bottles with wires inside that “looks like a bomb”, adding that it was “hooked” underneath her car.

Initial analysis report by the bomb unit found there were combustible substances in the two plastic bottles believed to be an IED discovered in the rear tyre.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect who planted two plastic bottles suspected to be an IED attached under the car learned the technique for making the device from the internet.