MELAKA, July 31 — The Melaka State Legislative Assembly today passed the Melaka State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2023 related to party hopping.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, when tabling the Bill said this follows the Parliament’s amendment of Sections 6 and 7 of the 8th Schedule of the Federal Constitution through Section 6 of the Constitution Amendment Act 2022 (Act A1663) which came into effect on October 5, 2022.

He said the amendment of Section 6 of Act A1663 had removed Subsection 5 of Section 6 in the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, where prior to the enforcement of the amendment, state assemblymen who resigned from the state assembly would be disqualified from rejoining the assembly for a period five years from the date of resignation.

“In simple language, after this amendment comes into force, any assemblyman who resigns will no longer be barred from re-contesting a state seat, while the amendment to Section 7 of Schedule 8 of Act A1663 has included a new section, Section 7A, which prohibits assemblymen from changing parties.

“The Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution contains essential provisions that need to be included in the Constitution of any state, therefore the Melaka state government also took steps to amend the Melaka State Constitution to harmonise the laws of the state of Melaka with the laws at the Federal level to bring a new dimension to the politics in our country,” he said when tabling the matter at the Melaka state assembly meeting at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

The Bill was approved after receiving the support of 24 assemblymen while four others were absent. — Bernama