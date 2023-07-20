KOTA KINABALU, July 20 — Parti Warisan is preparing a lawsuit against 10 of its former assemblymen who left the party or have breached their contract, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today.

He said that the party will go through with its suit after thoroughly studying the grounds of judgment made by the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who was ordered to pay RM10 million for breaching an election bond with PKR after she defected from the party in 2020 — saying the case is similar to its situation.

“Before contesting in the 2020 Sabah state elections, the 10 assemblymen had agreed on contract to vacate their seats in the event that they leave the party after winning.

“These assemblymen breached their contract with Parti Warisan the moment they left the party. The defectors should also be liable to pay the cost incurred by Parti Warisan for financing them as candidates and their campaigns,” said Shafie.

The party will also file an appeal to review the High Court’s decision in June last year that rejected the party’s bid to declare the seat vacant following former Sebatik assemblyman Hassan Amir Gani’s defection in early 2021.

“Malaysia has a democratic system of law and in a democracy, the judiciary stands impartial and objective. Parti Warisan upholds that principle and therefore has decided to allow the court to decide on the matter,” he said.

Shafie said that the assemblymen contested on a Warisan ticket and the voters chose to vote for them based on their party.

“They were elected by the people in a democratic process and their case should be judged democratically.

“Their act of hopping to another party is undemocratic and a clear indication of having betrayed the people’s trust,” he said.

Hassan Amir Gani was the first Warisan assemblyman to have defected or quit the party. Since then the party was hit by a slew of other defections to parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The other defectors are Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, Segama assemblyman Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi , Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony, Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, Kukusan assemblyman Rina Jainal, Putatan assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari, Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif, Banggi assemblyman Mohammad Mohamarin, Tanjong Kapor assemblyman Ben Chong and Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew.