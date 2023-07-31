PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has no plans to issue new guidelines on giving of aid during elections, said chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Speaking at a press conference after launching the use of body worn cameras (BWC) and MACC jackets here today, he said this is because the “do’s and don’ts” provisions related to elections are clearly stated under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Section 10 under the Act is very clear about the do’s and don’ts that every election candidate must follow,” he said in commenting on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s proposal that specific guidelines be issued regarding the provision of assistance during elections.

Tuan Ibrahim was reported as saying that the guidelines are important so that all parties know the forms of aid allowed during elections.

Asked about developments of the elections in six states and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on Aug 12, Azam said that so far the MACC has not received any reports related to corruption.

“Based on past experience, we have made an observation, usually in a day or two (after nomination) there are none (corruption-related reports),” he said.

MACC launched seven operations rooms in conjunction with the state elections and by-election, which are in the MACC Headquarters, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu. They will operate round-the-clock from July 29 until August 12.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu go the polls on August 12. The Kuala Terengganu b-election will be held simultaneously.

Nomination day was on Saturday (July 29). Early voting is on August 8. — Bernama