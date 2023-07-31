KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — PAS is calling for guidelines to be issued on what political parties are allowed to give as aid during elections.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said such a guideline was necessary for all to know the type of permitted aid, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

“We need a guideline on what can and cannot be done. Don’t want (to say) at this moment that this is allowed, but when the Opposition (wants) to provide buses it is not allowed,” he was quoted as saying in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The Kubang Kerian MP claimed that wanting to give money was only recently ruled an election offence by the courts after a petition was filed challenging the results of the GE15 Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

In a separate statement published by PAS-owned website Harakah Daily yesterday, Tuan Ibrahim claimed that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent speech in Terengganu and the latter’s financial contributions to constituents there with mention of voting for Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan was a form of bribery as it was made ahead of the state election on August 12.

Tuan Ibrahim noted that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had made no comment on Ahmad Zahid’s speech, in contrast to its quick remarks in response to the federal Opposition coalition.

The PAS politician claimed that the MACC considered the free buses provided by the Kelantan government to enable outstation voters to return home, to be a corrupt act.

On July 28, Zahid who is also rural and regional development minister, announced an additional grant of RM100,000 for the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) Youth Association for youth development activities in the state.

He also announced a separate funding of RM250,000 to the Terengganu Malaysia Youth Council, and RM200,000 to motorcycle teams throughout the east coast state that was under PAS rule until the state election was called.

Zahid reportedly urged the youths present at the event to vote for the “blue and red wave” at the upcoming state elections, adding that the amount allocated may be increased depending on the polling result on August 12.

On July 30, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said Zahid’s announcement was above board as the allocations promised to Terengganu were initiatives by the federal government.

In its news report, Harian Metro reported Tuan Ibrahim as saying yesterday that the MACC should be independent and that it should not let the public lose confidence in the country’s institutions.

Zahid’s speech had drawn criticisms from Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and polls watchdog Bersih.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has since weighed in and said Zahid’s speech has “nothing to do with state elections” and that such matters were decided before the polling date was set for the six state elections.

But Anwar also reminded all ruling parties that they were not allowed to use government resources when campaigning for the state elections.