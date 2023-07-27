KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) announced today its ticket sales will be open every 30th of the month throughout the year, starting Sunday (July 30).

“Currently, ticket sales are open until December 31, 2023. This new ticket sales concept will start on July 30, when customers can purchase tickets for travel up to January 2024.

“Next month, on August 30, 2023, it will be open for travel until February 2024,” according to the statement.

KTMB said the new concept will allow commuters to plan their journeys six months ahead for vacations or “balik kampung”, especially for public holidays and major festivals.

For ETS and KTM Intercity services, ticket sales will open at noon whereas for the Shuttle Tebrau services, ticket sales will open at 10am, read the statement.

KTMB said ticket purchases can be made through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or the KTMB website. For further enquiries, the public can contact the KTMB call centre at 03-2267 1200 or visit KTMB’s official social media channels. — Bernama