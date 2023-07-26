DUNGUN, July 26 — Three members of a family, including a two-month-old boy, were killed while two others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash at Kilometre 375.8, East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) near Bukit Besi yesterday evening.

In the 6.25pm incident, the victims who died were Raja Nurhanani Nabila Raja Hussin, 23, her son Nik Muhammad Zayyan Irfan Zulhilmi Ismail and her mother, Noreha Mohamed, 53.

Dungun District Police Chief, Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the incident happened when the car carrying the three victims along with two other family members lost control and crashed into a sewer box on the left side of the road and overturned.

He said the family was on their way to send Raja Nurhanani Nabila home to her husband’s house at Kem Tentera Darat Batu 10, Kuantan from their village in Wakaf Bharu, Kelantan.

“The other family members, Raja Nurhanani Nabila’s siblings, Raja Haikal Najmi, 20, and Raja Nurhumaira Nadzirah, 17, who were seriously injured, were rushed to the emergency unit of Dungun Hospital before being transferred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu for further treatment.

“The bodies of Noreha and Muhammad Zayyan Irfan were sent to Dungun Hospital while Raja Nurhanani Nabila’s body was sent to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for post-mortem,” he said when contacted.

Baharudin said at the time of the incident the weather was dark and the road conditions were also wet after heavy rain and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama