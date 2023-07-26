KOTA BARU, July 26 — Kelantan police will establish one-stop centres in each district police headquarters (IPD) to make it easier for political parties to obtain permits for ceramah (political talks) for the duration of the upcoming state election.

Its chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said these one-stop centres will commence operations a day after nomination day which falls on Saturday (July 29).

“Apart from this, they (parties) can obtain advice on suitable places to hold ceramah as we do not want any clashes.

“We want the election process to go well and in an atmosphere of brotherhood and friendship. The question of attracting votes is a different matter, but we have to take care in terms of harmony and good manners,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK) monthly assembly, here today.

Elaborating further, Muhamad Zaki said the Kelantan IPK has also got an additional 2,197 personel to serve during the state polls this time.

“The existing personnel total over 5,000, however, we have added more personnel for the election period.

“Our side will always give advice and assistance if needed. We hope the state election will run smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki also said police had received reports of vandalism of party flags in several districts in Kelantan, however, these cases have been resolved.

“Currently, everything is under control. We remind party supporters to keep internal party issues in check to avoid bringing up these matters outside and causing a disturbance to others.

“Stricter action will be imposed on party supporters in the event of untoward incidents,” he added.

Six states — Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu — will go to the polls on August 12. Nomination for all is on July 29 and early voting on August 8. — Bernama