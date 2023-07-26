KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The poster circulating on social media claiming that the government will introduce a Madani allowance of a minimum of RM800 to civil servants is fake.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in a Facebook post today, confirmed that the information is not true and advised the public not to be easily deceived by such news on social media.

INI ADALAH PALSU!



Kementerian Kewangan menegaskan bahawa maklumat mengenai ‘ELAUN MADANI’ kepada semua kakitangan awam adalah PALSU.



Berhati-hati dan jangan mudah terpedaya dengan berita-berita sebegini di media sosial. pic.twitter.com/4WQr3hcRxr — Ministry of Finance (@MOFmalaysia) July 26, 2023

“Follow the Finance Ministry’s official channels and make sure the link is valid and correct. Not sure, don’t share,” said the post. — Bernama