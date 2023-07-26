KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rejected a rumour online that he would be announced as a Perikatan Nasional candidate for the state elections on August 12.

According to The Star, the former Health director-general said “no news but creating news” when asked to comment about the rumour.

Earlier, a Twitter user purported a former Health D-G would contest in the Selangor state election.

Dr Noor Hisham, who retired in April, also said today that all he wanted to do was to take a rest first, after serving the Health Ministry for 35 years.

Perikatan Nasional is set to announce its state election candidates for Selangor, Kedah and Penang tonight.