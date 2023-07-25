JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneurial Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said quick action by the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium’s security team to intervene during an alleged provocation by a football supporter at the FA Cup final last Saturday managed to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

He said the measures taken by the security team and the police at that time were appropriate to ensure no untoward incident occurred inside or outside the stadium.

“The quick action by the authorities was timely to control the provocation and avoid a fight from happening.

“We have to thank the authorities because they managed to intervene in the situation (and avoid it) from getting out of control,” Mohd Hairi told reporters after the launching ceremony of the state-level schools Southern Volunteers Youth Squad at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Jaafar here today.

In the incident, a spectator alleged that he was injured after being assaulted by members of the Johor Military Force (JMF) while watching the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the Larkin assemblyman, said safety is important in any sports, especially football matches, as such activities also involved family members.

“Safety in any sports matches needs to be a priority, especially when there are children present.

“So, any form of provocation is not welcome,” he said.

Last Sunday, the Iskandar Puteri police said a 30-year-old man had sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured nose after he was allegedly assaulted by JMF personnel while watching the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) and KL City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri the day before.

Iskandar Puteri police Chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the victim lodged a report on the incident at the Sungai Besi police station in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday,

The victim was warded at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) in Kuala Lumpur.

At the time of writing, four KL City supporters have lodged separate police reports alleging that they were similarly assaulted by JMF personnel during last weekend’s match in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The JMF is an independent military force under Johor and is the royal guard of the Sultan of Johor.

The force is mainly tasked with security duties in the state involving the Johor Royal Family as well as ceremonial state functions.

The JMF was understood to be part of a joint stadium security team at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium sharing duties with police and stadium marshals in managing supporters.