KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The case of former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) legal counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan is still being investigated by police before it will be handed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said.

“So far there is no new development and the police are still investigating,” he said at a media conference after the flag handover ceremony for the 2023 World Police & Fire Games in Winnipeg, at Bukit Aman here today.

On July 12, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the police had detained Loo on July 7 to assist in investigations into 1MDB.

Loo, a former 1MDB group strategic executive director, was believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB.

He also took the time to clarify allegations made by Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that his arrest had been planned six months ago in an effort to tarnish his credibility, stating that the arrest was made based on the chronology of recent statements made by the caretaker Kedah menteri besar.

“When we look at the chronology of Sanusi’s case, he made a one-sided statement on July 12 and a police report was lodged against it, while on July 14, a Selangor Royal Council member lodged a police report and he was arrested on July 18,” Ayob Khan said.

He also asked Malaysians, especially politicians to live up to the ideals of Rukun Negara, especially regarding royal institutions, as stern action will be taken regardless of the individual’s background.

“...so when we take action, don’t make up stories,” he said.

On investigations touching on 3R (religion, race, royalty) issues involving PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, he said the investigation papers were sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers on July 17.

“We are still waiting for further instructions, the police only investigate and we are awaiting their decision,” he said.

Bukit Aman had previously confirmed that Lim and Abdul Hadi were being investigated over their respective statements. — Bernama