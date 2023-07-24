KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed condolences to the family of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died yesterday.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed sadness over the passing of the minister and hoped that his entire family would be patient and persevere in facing this moment of grief.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of the deceased be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious and the righteous.

“Their Majesties appreciate all the contributions, deeds and services rendered by Salahuddin to the country and described his death as a huge loss to the people and the country,” according to the post.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23pm yesterday.

Born on December 1, 1961, Salahuddin was first appointed to the Cabinet as the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry from 2018 to 2020.

After the 15th General Election on Nov 19 last year, the Pulai Member of Parliament was appointed as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

He was also the Pontian branch Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) secretary from 1981 to 1983. — Bernama