KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Election Commission (EC) is waiting for official notification from the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Speaker of the Johor State Legislative Assembly regarding the vacancies for the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat following the death of the incumbent.

EC Secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said a special meeting to determine the important election writs will be decided by the commission upon receiving vacancy notices from both speakers.

“We are waiting for the official notification of the vacancies from the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the Johor State Assembly Speaker,” he told Bernama here today.

By-elections for both seats need to be held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, yesterday.

He died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23pm yesterday after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage. He was 61. — Bernama