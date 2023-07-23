JOHOR BARU, July 23 — The Johor government declared today as an occasional holiday for the state following the success of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in clinching the 2023 FA Cup by defeating Kuala Lumpur City FC 2-0, last night.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the announcement of the state government was as decreed by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar following the success of JDT in retaining the championship in an emphatic victory.

He said the win by the Southern Tigers was the second cup title in 2023 after lifting the Charity Shield early this year and it is the third FA Cup victory for JDT after their conquests in 2016 and 2022.

“We are grateful to Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor for all the planning and continuous efforts in developing JDT as a respected football club in Malaysia and in the Asian region.

“To all JDT fans, continue to give full support and be the 12th player for every upcoming match,” he said in a statement on the official Facebook, here, yesterday. — Bernama