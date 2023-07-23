KOTA BARU, July 23 — The additional allocation of RM1.4 billion announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the repair of dilapidated schools in the country this year will guarantee better comfort for students, especially those in rural areas.

Thirty-five-year-old teacher Nurshah Fatihah Che Nor, of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Banggol Saman, Kok Lanas, in representing the educational fraternity, expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for his concern to bring the country’s education towards a better direction.

She said the amenities and facilities in schools, including new buildings and, as such, will indirectly play a crucial role in providing comfort for students.

“I was assigned to Sekolah Berprestasi Tinggi in Shah Alam from 2012 to 2017 before I was transferred to Kelantan to teach at SK Banggol Saman, where I am still teaching.

“Based on my experience, I can differentiate between the quality of teaching and learning in the current school and the old school, which has a few shortcomings in terms of facilities including classroom conditions and so on,” she said.

She said told Bernama this after the Prime Minister’s Cakna Madani Programme with education services officers at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Health Campus Main Hall in Kubang Kerian here today.

Bernama today reported that Anwar announced an additional allocation of RM1.4 billion for the repair of dilapidated schools in the country this year.

The allocation included RM185.37 million for Kelantan, Terengganu (RM78.93 million) and Pahang (RM64.15 million).

Meanwhile, another teacher, 34-year-old Sarini Ali of SK Bukit Kenak, Jerteh said the huge allocation by the government to repair dilapidated schools showed the government’s big commitment towards education in the country, which is in line with the Education Ministry’s vision for the education system to be of world-class standard.

She, however, hoped that the allocation that was announced could be swiftly managed and not take too long to be implemented, especially when it involves school facilities.

“When the Prime Minister announces something, even at the ministerial level, sometimes it (allocation) will be questioned by parents, including students, as to when it will be implemented.

“As such, it’s better that when an allocation is announced, it is quickly implemented so that it won’t be questioned by any party,” she said. — Bernama