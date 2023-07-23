SHAH ALAM, July 23 — Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) is getting 10 units of Starlink satellite devices as part of the government’s efforts to improve the quality of internet services at the university’s branch campuses.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said following a discussion with UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Janor among the UiTM branches to receive the device would be the Kuala Pilah campus in Negeri Sembilan.

“When the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) mentioned solving the Internet problem using Starlink, I believe that for UiTM, there are a few campuses that can benefit from it, especially at the campus in Kuala Pilah, Perak, Tawau and Sarawak.

“I hope that this week we will get at least 10 Starlink units and I will discuss with the Prime Minister’s Office for the handing-over process,” he told reporters after inspecting the Internet access at the Shah Alam UiTM here today.

In a Facebook posting last July 20, Fahmi stated that Internet service provider, Starlink, will make its services available at schools and higher education institutions (IPT) first in line with the announcement made by the prime minister.

On July 15, the prime minister said the government plans to install 40 satellite Internet devices from Starlink, at higher education institutions around the country to help students who were unable to study due to unreliable Internet connectivity.

Anwar said the decision was made during his virtual meeting with SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk recently. — Bernama