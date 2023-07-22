KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Many Malaysians joined the government in condemning British band The 1975 for its “rude” behaviour and disrespect of the country’s laws while performing at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Sepang last night.

But the federal government’s move to cancel the remaining two days of the three-day music festival have divided citizens. Political groups weighing in appear equally split into two camps, but not according to partisan lines.

“I fully support the government if they decide to ban the band from performing in Malaysia.

“Hope other artists will not follow the bad example of Matt Healy,” Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said in a statement on social media today.

His remarks came just ahead of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s announcement to end GVF 2023 after the first day.

The subsequent announcement by the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) — a unit under Fahmi’s ministry — that it has filed a police report against The 1975 and blacklisted the band from ever performing in Malaysia did not appear sufficient for some groups.

Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar questioned its screening process.

“How did a censorship agency like the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal), under the supervision of the Communications and Digital Minister, overlook a problematic group such as ‘The 1975’, which is known for its history of disgusting acts in Dubai,” he asked in a statement.

Mohamed Sukri urged the Communication and Digital Ministry to review the effectiveness and function of Puspal, which he claimed to have been ineffective in filtering out foreign artistes whose morals and cultural values conflict with Malaysia’s.

“The disgusting act by the band clearly promotes LGBT culture which is against our law and an insult for the country.

“We stress that Islam does not prohibit any entertainment. However, every action we take, including entertainment, should be guided by moral values and Islamic teachings that can guarantee the well-being and prosperity of the community and the country,” he said.

But just as many Malaysians disagreed with the government’s move to lodge a police complaint against Future Sound Asia, which organised the 10th edition of the GVF 2023.

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said the agency’s move was ill-placed and urged the government against punishing the festival organiser.

She said The 1975 frontman Matt Healy owed Malaysians an apology as his stunt has a far deeper repercussion on the local performing arts scene.

“Thousands of entertainers — both locally and internationally have come to Malaysia, performing while following the set rules and regulations.

“What Matt Healy did will not affect his career. But it will affect so many Malaysians in this industry. Now, this issue will be used as a weapon to further weaken the industry,” she tweeted today.

Amira said that the British band should also apologise to the festival organiser and other performers and workers who have been affected.

“Regardless of your ideological stance, there’s a better way to do it without affecting others’ bread and butter. The GVF organisers and all the people involved should not be blamed for this.

“I’m sure they have set the rules and regulations according to Malaysia’s law. This is entirely Matt Healy’s issue. And it is 100 per cent unacceptable to say that concerts should be banned because of one man — who’s not even Malaysian,” she added.