KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil pulled the plug on the remainder of the three-day Good Vibes Festival 2023 this afternoon after one of the international artistes pulled a “non-compliance” stunt on stage that breached Malaysian laws.

He said he called for a meeting with the festival organiser Future Sound Asia after the “very rude” act displayed by British band The 1975 last night in Sepang.

“I want to stress that the Unity Government’s stand is very clear. No compromise towards anyone who challenges, ridicules and violates Malaysian laws.

“I have ordered the immediate cancellation of the rest of the festival that was scheduled to run from today to tomorrow, July 23,” he posted on Twitter.

