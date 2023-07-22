NILAI, July 22 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 250 kilogrammes of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and ketamine worth RM18.2 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Air Cargo Complex in Sepang on July 18.

Customs director Datuk Zazuli Johan said in the incident at about 6 pm, JKDM seized a total of 18 boxes with 12 containing transparent plastic packages suspected MDMA weighing 232.05kg estimated to be worth RM17 million.

“It is the largest haul by the department involving MDMA, the amount can produce about 1.5 tonnes of ecstasy. A box was also found containing a plastic package with white crystalline powder suspected to be ketamine weighing 20.55kg (RM1.2 million) while the other five boxes held car brake discs,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to declare the items as car accessories to avoid detection.

Zazuli said preliminary investigations found that the merchandise was imported from a country in Europe and landed at the KLIA Cargo Complex as the final destination and that the drug supply was intended for the domestic market.

According to him, intelligence showed that the importer used a false declaration in the importation document, making it difficult to arrest the importer.

“However, investigations are still underway to track down the suspect who is believed to be a local citizen and the case is being investigated under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

He called on the public to cooperate by channelling information related to drug smuggling and other contraband such as cigarettes, liquor and firecrackers by calling the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs office with their identities kept confidential. — Bernama