KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that he had never attempted to nullify the result of the 2022 PKR elections as claimed by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Saifuddin said that he had no issue with losing the bid to become deputy president and that the meeting with Hamzah previously was only to clarify the results of the party’s election results as requested by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), Free Malaysia Today reported.

“A failure to respond to the RoS show cause letter on this could have resulted in PKR being dissolved.

“There were several complaints made by PKR members to the RoS over the party’s elections. So RoS wrote to PKR and I, as its secretary-general, was tasked by the party’s leadership to respond to the show cause letter,” he was quoted as saying.

In July 2022, PKR was served a notice from the RoS to clarify the results of its party elections after the party received over 1,800 complaints of fraud in the voting process.

MORE TO COME