KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Malaysian 5G Dual Network Implementation Task Force has succeeded in reaching an agreement regarding equity participation in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and a 5G access agreement with DNB.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U-Mobile and YTL Communications will be finalising the negotiations on share ownership in DNB and support the development of the 5G network by DNB until it reaches 80 per cent coverage in populated areas by the end of this year before switching to a dual network model as early as January 2024.

“The service provider companies will take all appropriate governance actions to complete this process,” he said in a statement here today.

The Malaysian 5G Dual Network Implementation Task Force was co-chaired by Treasury Director-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Communications and Digital Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Fahmi said as of June 30, DNB had developed a 5G network infrastructure which provides 64.7 per cent coverage in populated areas and was on the right track to achieve the set target.

The minister said as per the commitment given before, Maxis has started the process to sign a 5G access agreement with DNB after several issues related to the matter were finalised on July 11.

“Maxis customers will start enjoying 5G services once Maxis gets shareholder approval at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) next month.

“CelcomDigi, Telekom Malaysia, U-Mobile and YTL Communications have already offered 5G services after signing a 5G access agreement with DNB since last year,” he said.

Fahmi said his ministry, with the cooperation of all parties, always ensures that the government’s aspirations are realised through an inclusive, transparent and comprehensive process in order to guarantee the best quality of service for the Malaysia Madani society. — Bernama