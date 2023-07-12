PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the decision of the High Court which ordered her to pay RM10 million to PKR for breaching the bond binding her to the party.

The notice of appeal was filed on Monday by Messrs Zharif Nizamuddin, the law firm representing Zuraida in the suit.

On June 23, this year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur allowed PKR’s lawsuit after finding that the bond was valid and a binding contract.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir also ordered the former Ampang Member of Parliament to pay RM50,000 in legal costs.

The suit was filed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Sept 28, 2020, on behalf of the party to claim RM10 million from Zuraida for allegedly breaching the bond binding her to the party.

In the statement of claim, Saifuddin said Zuraida had executed a bond that bound her to pay the party the sum in accordance with the terms and conditions set under the bond.

The terms include, among others, that Zuraida agrees to pay the party a sum of RM10 million not later than seven days upon winning the election on the PKR ticket and then resigning from the party or joining any other political party or becoming an independent elected representative.

Zuraida, in her defence, claimed that she was forced to sign the bond with the party to become its candidate in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

In his decision, Justice Akhtar said Zuraida’s contention that she signed the bond under duress or coercion was baseless.

“The court finds the bond was a valid agreement that binds the defendant (Zuraida) to pay the RM10 million as promised on her membership being terminated,” he said, adding that the reputation of a membership of the defendant was caused by the defendant’s own misconduct. — Bernama