KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Two polls observers predict the much talked-about elections for Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will be held in early August, Sinar Harian reported today.

Former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Datuk Wan Ahmad Wan Omar told the Malay daily that this is because the mandate for the six states expire at different times, with Selangor the earliest and Penang last.

He said the EC is constitutionally obliged to hold an election within 60 days of it being called, and it would be easier to hold simultaneous polls for the six states and to avoid differing dates being used as political capital.

Wan Ahmad also said another factor to consider would be the Haj season for Muslim Malaysians, noting that the last flight back for those going to perform their pilgrimage in Mecca is August 2.

“If the voting day is set after the date of the pilgrims’ last flight back from the Holy Land, then there will be no controversy and the people will not blame us for not being able to vote.

“The voting date at the beginning of August seems fitting because after that the government will be busy preparing to celebrate the country's Independence Day which falls on August 31 every year,” Wan Ahmad was quoted as saying.

According to Sinar Harian, the Selangor state assembly automatically expires on June 25 followed by Kelantan on June 27, Terengganu on June 30, Kedah on July 3, Negeri Sembilan on July 1, and lastly Penang on August 2.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s political analyst Mazlan Ali also told Sinar Harian that early August is the best time for the six states to hold their elections.

Mazlan predicted that Selangor will dissolve its state assembly in the third week of June, to be followed by the other five states.

He said that the nomination date for state elections — which kicks off the official campaigning period — could be set in the middle of July with polling day in early August.

“Traditionally, EC will issue an election writ two weeks after the dissolution of parliament or state assembly to enable them to hold a meeting to determine important dates including candidate nomination day, campaign period and polling day,” he was quoted as saying.

Like Wan Ahmad, Mazlan said an appropriate time to hold the state elections would be after the Haj season.

The political analyst also said the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition governments will have the advantage if the EC sets the polls for early August, especially in the east coast states.

Mazlan said that it is because outstation voters in Kelantan and Terengganu — which are overwhelmingly Muslim states — are unlikely to return to their hometowns again after doing so for Hari Raya Haji on June 29 and 30 just to cast their ballots.

“If the total turnout is low and outside voters do not return to vote, then it will give BN an advantage in winning many seats from Perikatan Nasional in Kelantan and Terengganu,” he was quoted as saying.

Mazlan did not rule out the possibility that Nomination Day could be set on a working day though Polling Day will likely be set on a Sunday to make it easier for voters, especially those outstation, to cast their ballots.