PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from China’s 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji.

The hour-long meeting at Perdana Putra here was held as part of Zhao’s three-day working visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

At the meeting, Anwar thanked the government of China for the wonderful reception given to him during his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping throughout his official visit to the country from March 29 to April 1.

He said there were interests from China to invest in Malaysia in trading, education, and research development, among other things. — Bernama