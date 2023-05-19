KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Economy Ministry is inviting qualified candidates to fill the position of chief executive officer in Teraju and Yayasan Peneraju, and as members of the Fourth National Digital Economy and Industry Council (MED4IR).

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the agencies are in the process of changing leadership, where Teraju is responsible for managing the development of the Bumiputera economic agenda.

“Whereas Yayasan Peneraju is responsible for managing the development of Bumiputera professional skills and talents,” he said in a statement today.

The Economy Ministry is also responsible for handling the digital economy development agenda through MED4IR.

“We also invite professionals in the field of tech and digital who want to offer themselves as MED4IR members to apply to be council members,” he added.

More details on qualifications and areas of duty can be found on the website of MyDigital, an agency under the Economy Ministry. — Bernama