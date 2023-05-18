KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Rafizi Ramli is hopeful the government can provide more clarity on a single window policy for technological startups by August.

The economy minister said the implementation of the single window policy is meant to make it easier for tech startup owners to interact with the relevant agencies through a single interface.

“The timeline is supposed to be by August, but we have to see because I don’t know how many pinpoints there are,” he said, referring to the number of agencies involved in the process.

He said that some of the agencies are not under his ministry, but fall under the purview of the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry headed by Chang Lih Kang, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital led by Fahmi Fadzil.

MORE TO COME