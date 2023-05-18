KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The High Court here today set May 23 for decision of an application by Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali for a stay of execution of her 12-year prison sentence for neglecting and abusing a teenage girl Down Syndrome girl Bella.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache fixed the date after hearing submissions by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad and lawyer Ahmad Faiz Munawar, represeting Siti Bainun.

"I have to examine the submissions by both parties and also the affidavits that were filed, especially regarding the applicant's medical needs. I will give a decision this Tuesday at 2.30 pm," said the judge.

Siti Bainun, 31, had applied for stay of execution of her prison sentence pending her appeal against the conviction and sentence at the High Court.

Earlier, Ahmad Faiz.Munawar, in his submission, said his client had a gallstone disease and her health had been deteriorating since she was sent to prison last May 3.

"We request for stay of execution of the jail sentence as the applicant (Siti Bainun) complained that her blood pressure had increased," he said.

Meanwhile, Nor Azizah submitted that there was no report stating that Siti Bainun's health was deteriorating.

"The applicant was offered a specialist doctor for treatment but she refused the offer. Furthermore, the treatment facilities in the prison are sufficient and if there are complications, she can be referred to a medical specialist.

"Therefore, there is no issue of the applicant not receiving proper treatment in prison," she said, adding that there were no special circumstances for the court to grant the application.

On May 3, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in jail, to be served on the same day, following which the woman was sent to Kajang Prison.

Izralizam sentenced Siti Bainun to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of two counts of neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old girl at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The court also ordered her to sign a five-year good behavior bond with a local as a guarantor and a surety of RM5,000.

Siti Bainun was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service to be completed within six months after serving her time.

Also present at today’s proceeding were lawyers Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat and Mohd Radzi Yatiman, who are appointed by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to hold a watching brief. — Bernama