MELAKA, May 17 — A Singaporean, who is the founder of a tahfiz centre in Tanjung Minyak here, pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to five counts of committing physical sexual assault and unnatural sex on three of his students.

The charges against Muhammad Firdaous Abdul Rashif, 40, were read out in separate proceedings before judges Darmafikri Abu Adam and Mohd Sabri Ismail.

On the physical sexual assault charge, framed under Section 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, he was charged with committing the offence on three students, aged 13 years and nine months, 14 years and 15 years.

The offences were allegedly committed in a room at the teachers’ quarters of the Pusat Tahfiz Al-Islah Tanjung Minyak on July 20, 2022, and March this year.

He faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Muhammad Firdaous was also charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code with two counts of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on two of the students at the same location in March this year.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Both courts set June 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Asraf Anuar Sharuddin, Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim and Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Fahmy Sulaiman represented the accused. — Bernama