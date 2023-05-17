KUCHING, May 17 — Chief political secretary to the Premier, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, has brushed aside the assumption that ‘Sarawak is rich but has the highest number of poor people’ as not correct.

He said such assumption is always among the issues associated with Sarawak and he questioned the authenticity of poverty data from eKasih.

“Where is this data from? The date from eKasih is not accurate. I am not denying that there are poor people in Sarawak but this data is not correct.

“We need more accurate data, not to defend ourselves but to plan our strategies. I agree 100 per cent there should be a professional third party to study the definition of poverty and Sarawak’s poverty data.

“This is very important because only with accurate data can we formulate and implement strategies to improve the standard of living of our people,” said the GPS-Tupong assemblyman when proposing the motion of thanks to the Head of State’s opening address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

On another matter, Fazzrudin said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) expects the opposition to play their role with more prudence and quality due to their ties in the Unity Government.

He said GPS took note of statements from the other side of the political divide that they remained the opposition at the Sarawak level.

“The main focus of the leadership of the nation and Sarawak now is to ensure that the economic situation is in a stable and good condition. No more politicking,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to express his highest appreciation to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for his efforts and achievements since taking over the leadership of Sarawak in 2018.

According to him, various new initiatives have been introduced which at first received various criticisms but eventually were starting to show results and success.

“These initiatives are the basis for formulating Sarawak’s development strategy in Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030. What we want to achieve through PCDS 2030 is a sustainable economy, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

“Bold and systematic actions and policies are needed to achieve this objective. This will open many job opportunities for our young people in new fields.

“We have seen from time to time, with the evolution of the economy, there are new jobs created and also at the same time there are also many jobs that have disappeared (due to the evolution).

“Among the current global demands is to conserve nature and the focus of technology development. Sarawak is also not lagging behind in the pursuit of this new economy based on the conservation of nature,” he added.

He noted in the previous sitting, the DUN had approved the ordinance related to carbon storage and carbon stock.

“It has recently been announced by the Honourable Premier of Sarawak that the state has started producing lipids from algae and these lipids will in turn produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Fuel from natural sources and friendly to the environment – as the world demands,” he added.

He also said investment in education is very important for the continued development of Sarawak, which is why it is also important for Sarawak to fight for education autonomy.

Regarding Sarawak’s record revenue of RM11.9 billion last year, he said it was the result of the wisdom of the Premier’s bold leadership and his teams with their unconventional ways focusing on ‘The New Economy’ based on Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“I am confident that our YAB Premier’s leadership will continue to succeed in increasing Sarawak’s income this year and in the years to come.

“Initiatives for the people if income increases such as basic infrastructure – roads, bridges, electricity, water supply, ART (Autonomous Rapid Transit) transport system, and airline,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation to the Sarawak government for starting the initiative to form its own airline, he said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that transport links – namely land, water and air transport within Sarawak – are developed and benefit the people.

“As the airline is owned by the government, I am confident that it would not be operated with a sole view of earning profit but rather as the government’s responsibility to provide adequate and fair connectivity to its people.

“The profit or benefit must not be calculated based on the company’s earnings but the multiplier effect it brings to the local economy. If need be, subsidies must be allocated for this initiative.

“Subsidies provided for this is akin to the federal government providing subsidies to cover the toll cost in Peninsula recently during Hari Raya celebration,” he said. — Borneo Post

Abd Karim: Transporting illegal immigrants punishable under Immigration Act

KUCHING, May 17 — Those found to be transporting illegal immigrants into the state can be convicted for immigration offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the masterminds or ‘tekong’ can be arrested under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for providing protection and Section 55B for employing illegal immigrants; Section 55E for protecting migrants; or Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM 2007), if elements of trafficking or smuggling are found.

“Thus far, from January 2023 until April 30, 2023, a total of 17 ‘tekong’ have been arrested, and all of them are still under investigations and are facing legal actions,” he said when answering Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on behalf of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Talib had asked on the issue of illegal immigrants such as their origin, and if masterminds have been arrested.

Abdul Karim also said illegal immigrants, better known as ‘Pati’, are foreigners who enter Malaysia in violation of the provisions of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155); Passport Act 1966 (Act 150) and regulations of the Acts.

“The country of origin of ‘Pati’ that entered Sarawak varies from time to time. For 2023, ‘Pati’ that have been detected in Sarawak are from Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Pakistan, India, China, Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh,” he said. — Borneo Post